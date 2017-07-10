Angolan club qualifies despite home draw

JOHANNESBURG: Recreativo Libolo of Angola secured the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals place up for grabs Sunday (Monday in Manila) despite being held 0-0 at home by Smouha of Egypt in the last Group C match.

The club from Calulo, a town 275 kilometers (170 miles) southeast of Luanda, spent much of the match defending as Smouha sought the win that would give them the last-eight spot.

Smouha had several penalty appeals rejected in a tense closing stage and squandered two scoring chances during five minutes of stoppage time.

Libolo finished with seven points from six matches, one more than Smouha and three less than Group C winners Zesco United of Zambia.

Al Hilal Obeid, the leaders ahead of the final series of mini-league fixtures, were disqualified Friday after FIFA banned Sudan for government interference in football.

Zesco face SuperSport United of South Africa in the quarterfinals during September and Libolo meet title-holders TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

CAF Champions League results

Group A

Friday

At Sousse, Tunisia

Etoile Sahel (TUN) v Al Merrikh (SUD) – cance1led after Sudan banned by FIFA for government interference. Etoile awarded 3-0 victory

At Omdurman, Sudan

Al Hilal (SUD) v Ferroviario Beira (MOZ) – cancelled after Sudan banned by FIFA. Ferroviario awarded 3-0 victory

Final standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Etoile 6 3 3 0 13 4 12 – Q

Ferroviario 6 2 2 2 6 8 8 – Q

Merrikh 6 2 1 3 6 9 7

Hilal 6 0 4 2 4 8 4

Group B

Sunday

At Algiers

USM Alger (ALG) 4 (Hammar 36, Hamzaoui 42, Darfalou 78, 88) CAPS Utd (ZIM) 1 (Amidu 81)

At Cairo

Zamalek (EGY) 2 (Morsy 13, Yousef 75) Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) 2 (Saltou 45+3-pen, Mabide 69)

Final standings

USM 6 3 2 1 12 5 11 – Q

Ahly Tripoli 6 2 3 1 11 10 9 – Q

Zamalek 6 1 3 2 6 8 6

CAPS 6 2 0 4 10 16 6

Group C

Sunday

At Rades, Tunisia

Esperance (TUN) 4 (Chemmam 29, Mejri 35, Jouini 82, Machani 90+4) Saint George (ETH) 0

At Pretoria

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA, holders) 1 (Nthethe 35) V Club (COD) 1 (Atouba 73)

Final standings

Esperance 6 3 3 0 11 4 12 – Q

Sundowns 6 2 3 1 6 4 9 – Q

George 6 1 2 3 2 7 5

V Club 6 1 2 3 7 11 5

Group D

Saturday

At Alexandria, Egypt

Al Ahly (EGY) 3 (Gamal 15, 54, El Said 33) Coton Sport (CMR) 1 (Fathy 12-own goal)

At Casablanca, Morocco

Wydad Casablanca (MAR) 1 (Bencharki 68) Zanaco (ZAM) 0

Final standings

Wydad 6 4 0 2 7 3 12 – Q

Ahly 6 3 2 1 7 3 11 – Q

Zanaco 6 3 2 1 4 2 11

Coton 6 0 0 6 2 12 0

Note: Ahly finished second on goal difference after they and Zanaco had identical head-to-head records.

