Anguished search by families after Manchester attack

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Parents were searching desperately Tuesday for children caught up in the attack on a pop concert in the British city of Manchester, after police confirmed youngsters were among the 22 victims.

Screaming fans fled the venue after the bomb blast at the end of a concert by US star Ariana Grande, who is popular among teens and pre-teens.

Charlotte Campbell called hospitals, police and set up an appeal on social media before calling radio and television networks to try to find her 15-year-old daughter Olivia.

“She was with her friend Adam—Adam was found about half an hour ago, he’s in hospital but Olivia has not been found yet,” she told BBC radio.

“Her dad is actually in Manchester looking for her. I’ve got friends out looking for her, I’ve got people I don’t even know out looking for her.

“I’m just hearing nothing—her phone’s dead.”

Two hotels near the Manchester Arena venue took in stranded children while residents opened their doors to stranded concert-goers after trains were cancelled.

A support center was also set up at football club Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium across the road.

Many people took to social media to find their loved ones, including Dawn Finnigan, who sought help to locate her friend’s 17-year-old daughter Chloe and her boyfriend Liam.

“They left just before Ariane Grande’s last song, according to someone behind them,” she tweeted.

Another Twitter user, Lauren Dale, posted: “My mum’s friend Alison Howe and her friend are still missing from the MEN (Manchester Arena) attack last night. Please contact me if you hear anything.” AFP

AFP/CC