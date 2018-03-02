‘Animahenasyon’ fetes country’s best animators

In partnership with the Game Development Association of the Philippines (GDAP), the Animation Council of the Philippines, Inc. (ACPI) and SM presented “Animahenasyon 11: 2017 Philippine Animation Festival” at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier.

With the aim to promote the country’s animation industry and to showcase the exceptional talents of Filipino animators, the festival gathered professional and upcoming animators from universities and colleges around the country that offer animal and digital art courses.

Among the participating schools were the University of Makati, De La Salle University, Asia Pacific College and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde with the best of the crop honored during the awards night.

Winning the Grand Prize were “Playground Beyond” by Paolo Joaquin of Go Motion Productions for the professional category and “Diskarte” by Jose Agustin Crisostomo and Michelle Cervantes of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde for the student category.

“Cine Tala” by the Nick Deocampo Center for New Cinema was honored with a Special Jury Award and Best in Production Design in the professional category while Gehashi Hino’s two-dimensional traditional hand-drawn animation, “Half Past Nine,” won the John Martin Award.

The Best Animation Made for Children Award was given to Mc Marvin Daisog of University of Makati for his short film, “Daisy.”

Jovanni Tinapay’s “Sierra Madre” received several awards – Best in Narrative and Best Regional Entry in student category, and Hero TV’s Choice Award.

The Best in Production and Audience Choice Award were given to “2:55” by Victorino Sarmiento and Mark Ryan Casuyon from the University of Makati while “Unos” by John Arthur Mercader and “Holy Dung” by Vaughnbryner Tan won the Best in Technical award.

Game animators were honored as well by GDAP in both student and professional tracks.

In the student division, the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde won big with Best Mobile Game for “War Tactics AR,” Best Screenplay to “Responsum,” Best Game Art for “Santelmo,” Best Narrative and Public Choice Award for “Tear of the Forrest,” Best Innovation for “Morpheus,” and Game of the Year for “Into the Light.”

Students from the University of St. La Salle Bacolod won the Best Educational Game for “Skip Trash.”

In the professional division, the Game of the Year and Best Educational Game were awarded to Squeaky Wheel in “Academia: School Simulator.” The Best Mobile Game, Best Gameplay, and Best Game Art were given to “Mayari” by

Ingenuity Games while Yangyang Mobile’s “The Letter” won the Best Narrative.