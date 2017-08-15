Animal, quarantine authorities ordered to check province-bound poultry at NAIA

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has instructed the animal and quarantine personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to strictly scrutinize all poultry cargoes arriving in Manila bound for the provinces to make sure they have fully complied with the necessary procedures.

Also, shipment from Luzon of live domestic and wild birds including but not limited to chicken, ducks, geese, quails, doves and pigeons from outside the seven-kilometer radius control area of Pampanga will be allowed but must be accompanied by a shipping permit and a government-issued veterinary health certificate acknowledging that these products were sourced from farms with no incidence of avian influenza for the past 21 days prior to shipment.

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) at the NAIA has temporarily banned the movement of live domestic and wild birds and their products including poultry meat, day old chicks, eggs, semen, manure from Luzon to Visayas and Mindanao.

However, the BAI allowed the transshipment of imported birds and other product industry sourced from avian influenza-free accredited countries for shipment to Visayas and Mindanao as long as the cargo would be subjected to the following conditions:

a. Upon arrival from the international flights, the cargoes must be loaded to the domestic airline flights but not necessarily chartered. The cargoes must not be confined in four NAIA terminals.