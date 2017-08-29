Animal science student tops poster-making tilt

CAMILING, Tarlac: Third year Animal Science student Brian Robillos topped the on-the-spot poster-making contest of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) at Tarlac Agricultural University (TAU). Robillos’ work, which portrays unity among the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, bested 14 other contestants, bringing home a certificate and a cash prize. “The message of my work is the vision of Asean promoting its three community pillars,” he said. Geodetic engineering student Marc Justin Cutamora placed second while secondary education student Ronnie Doctor took third prize. Both also got cash prizes. “In line with the Philippine chairmanship of the Asean this year, the PIA in Central Luzon is holding campus forums in different provinces to educate and pitch support from the youth in this endeavor,” PIA Regional Director William Beltran said. Each forum features discussions on the Political-Security, Economic Community Pillar,and Socio-Cultural Community Pillars of Asean. TAU was the fourth campus it visited in Central Luzon after Tarlac State University, Central Luzon State University in Nueva Ecija, and Aurora State College of Technology.