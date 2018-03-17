Animo Interschool Triathlon fires off April 15

The Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) in cooperation with the De La Salle Zobel Tri Team and Vermosa Sports Hub will hold the first Animo Interschool Triathlon on April 15 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite.

The race fires off at 6 a.m.

The event will be the first triathlon ever in Ayala Land’s premiere fitness complex as well as TRAP’s first interschool competition. The event aims to discover young triathletes. Participants aged 11-12 years old will test their mettle as they swim 250 meter, bike 8 kilometers and run 2 meters. Contestants aged 13-14 and 15 to 17 will see action in the 500-meter swim, 15 km bike and 3 km run.

“The potential is out there, we’ve proven that,” said TRAP secretary general Tom Carrasco. “Could your son or daughter be a future Olympic triathlete? Or one of your varsity swimmers or tracksters? We want to share our excitement in that possibility.”

Registration fee is P3,150 for all age-groups. Only 150 slots are available and registration will last until March 31. The race is for the benefit of the De La Salle Zobel Sports Development Foundation.