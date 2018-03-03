Animo Magazine to hold golf tourney

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Animo Magazine will stage an invitational golf tournament at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club in Lipa, Batangas on March 16.

Tournament fee is P3,000, inclusive of breakfast, green fee, buffet lunch and raffle entry.

Caddie fee, use of golf cart and mulligans are on the player’s account.

On-course registration begins at 6:30 a.m. while the shot gun tee off starts at 8 a.m.

Part of the event’s proceed will go to the Animo Magazine scholarship fund for the students of St. John College in Laguna.

For inquiries, contact 09175483218 or 09189099032.

Interested participants can also email the organizers at events.animo@gmail.com.