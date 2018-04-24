Anna Luna bags new foreign Best Actress nomination

Award-winning independent actress and 2018 Star Magic Circle Anna Luna has earned another validation of her stellar performance in the movie “Maestra” with a Best Actress nomination at the 2018 Philadelphia Independent Film Awards (Pifa).

In an interview shortly after receiving the news, Luna said she was happily shocked that her portrayal of Iah Seraspi, a teacher’s licensure exam topnotcher in the Lem Lorca-independent film, impressed foreign movie critics.

“Tina-try talaga nilang iikot ang movie kung saan may mga festivals. Hindi ko naman siya iniisip na sobra pero siyempre masaya po ako dahi napansin ulit ang mga Pinoy,” she explained.

The said nomination is Luna’s second nod for the said film, which debuted in 2017 at the Cinemalaya Film Festival.

Her first recognition came last year at the 2017 Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela, where she brought pride to the country by bringing home the Best Lead Actress trophy.

Maestra is a heavy drama, which follows the story of three struggling teachers whose dedication to their profession pushes them to educate young people despite their personal difficulties.

Luna has been nominated alongside actresses Keniesha Robinson, Margherita Mannino and Catalina Lavalle for the Best Actress trophy at Pifa.