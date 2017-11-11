Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaf host pre-wedding picnic in ‘Middle Earth’

NOW it can be told: Couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaf are tying the knot in New Zealand, home to “Middle Earth”, according to some of the posts of their celebrity guests on Instagram.

It is currently spring in New Zealand and the couple could not have chosen a more perfect season to welcome family and friends to a pre-wedding picnic in picturesque Queenstown amid the backdrop of the brightest colors of trees and blooms in the resort town.

Matching the spring vibe, the soon-to-be bride was in a delicate Vera Wang dress. Heussaff, on the other hand, was in plaid suit and bowler hat, their Instagram photo showed.

Joining the special occasion were Erwan’s sister Solenn, with husband Nico Bolzico; Anne’s sister Jasmine and the rest of the so-called “It” girls of Manila — Isabelle Daza, Georgina Wilson, Bea Soriano, Jess Wilson and Martine Cajucom.

Some of the celebrity couples were Angel Locsin with rumored boyfriend Niel Arce and Luis Manzano with girlfriend Jessy Mendiola.

Also present were Curtis’ “It’s Showtime” co-hosts Vice Ganda, Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon, Ryan Bang, Jugs Jugeta and Kim Atienza; her childhood friends Chesca Garcia-Kramer and Danica Sotto-Pingris; and doctor to the stars, Vicky Belo, whose beauty clinic the actress endorses; husband Hayden Kho and their daughter Scarlet Snow.

Designers Rajo Laurel and Michale Leyva, photographers BJ Pascual and Pat Dy and social media influencers Laureen Uy and Nicole Andersson were also on hand to celebrate the couple’s special day.

With Curtis and Heussaf’s photos all over social media, the event’s official hashtag #TheWanforAnne trended quickly.

New Zealand was the location of the movie trilogy “Lord of the Rings”, an adaptation of the novel with the same title by J.R.R. Tolkien. Set in the fictional world of “Middle Earth”, the story follows the hobbit, Frodo Baggins played by Elijah Wood, as he and his friends go on a journey to destroy a ring that could doom their world.