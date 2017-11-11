Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaf to marry this weekend?

Is it pure coincidence that Jasmine Curtis ; Solenn Heussaff and husband Nico Bolzico; “It Girls” Georgina Wilson and Isabelle Daza; Vicky Belo, husband Hayden Kho and daughter Scarlett; “It’s Showtime’s” Kim Atienza; and Angel Locsin, among many celebrities, are all on their way, if not already in, New Zealand?

Is it also pure coincidence that the common denominator for these celebrities is their connection to engaged couple Anne Curtis and restaurateur/host Erwan Heussaff?

With their pre-nuptial photos all over the social media and bridal showers for Curtis given left and right (see related story on Page 7), it seems the only item to tick off the “It Couple’s” list is their actual wedding day.

As everyone knows, both Curtis and Heussaff have said from the very beginning that they have decided to have a very private wedding, thus keeping the date and details under wraps since their engagement.

However, with the aforementioned celebrities posting their journeys to New Zealand, there is much speculation that the couple will tie the knot this weekend.

Since Tuesday Heussaff’s sister Solenn and her husband Bolzico have been posting their adventures in the coastal town of Kaikoura, Cardrona and Spencer Beach Holiday Park in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The couple’s good friends, meanwhile, including Daza and Atienza, BJ Pascual, Laureen Uy and Nicole Andersson, as well as a few other celebrities have also posted photos with the unmistakable mountain ranges of “Middle Earth”—New Zealand’s moniker—in the background.

En route to New Zealand as of press time is Wilson who wrote on her Instagram account @ ilovegeorgina, “NZ here we come!!”

On Wednesday, Locsin posted a window shot from her plane showing the Air New Zealand emblem of Middle Earth’s flag carrier.

The Belo-Khos on the other hand are in nearby Australia, and can easily hop on a three-and-a-half-hour plane to New Zealand. Curtis, of course, has been a longtime endorser Belo Medical clinics and very close to the celebrity doctors.

The “Land Down Under” is also where Curtis’ sister Jasmine and boyfriend Jeff Ortega have touched down since leaving Manila. It is from Australia that the Curtis sisters hail, and where their parents and only brother continue to live.

Fil-Australian Anne Curtis and French-Filipino Erwan Heusaff have been dating since 2010 and got engaged in December 2016.