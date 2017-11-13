Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff tie knot in New Zealand

They wanted a private wedding and they had it— in New Zealand.

Actress Anne Curtis and restaurateur-host Erwan Heussaff tied the knot at Thurlby Domain, a popular outdoor wedding venue in Queenstown, New Zealand, Sunday morning (Manila time).

Their family and closest friends—many of them show business personalities— witnessed the long-time couple’s big day.

Curtis looked radiant in her custom-made wedding gown by international Cebuana designer Monique Lhuillier. Ever adventurous in her fashion choices, the bride spiced up delicate white lace gown with velvet platform Prada boots, instead of wearing traditional high-heeled bridal shoes.

Her trusted glam team—hairstylist Raymond Santiago and make-up artist Robbie Pinera—gave the TV and movie star a fresh, blushing-bride look with a lightly tousled mane and soft touches of pink on her lips and cheeks.

Heussaff—brother of TV and movie actress Solenn—was dashing in his bespoke suit, which, according to eventologist Tim Yap, came all the way from Mario’s, the French-Filipino bridegroom’s trusted tailor in Paris.

Yap also shared with his Instagram followers via @officialtimyap snippets of the couple’s vows:

“No me without you and no you without me,” Curtis promised.

“From now on, I will be your humble co-star…” Erwan vowed.

The bridal entourage of “Asia’s Sweetheart” (Curtis’ moniker) and the “Fat Kid Inside” (Heussaff’s social media nickname) were just as stunning.

The bridesmaids were led by Curtis’ sister Jasmine, Solenn, Chesca Garcia, Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon, Georgina Wilson and Isabelle Daza, among others. Meanwhile, the men—including Nico Bolzico, Solenn’s husband, and Adrien Semblat, Daza’s husband—were very dapper in their burgundy suits.

After exchanging vows, the couple treated their guests to a feast at the nearby Walter Peak Station.

Also included in the couple’s guest list were celebrities Angel Locsin with boyfriend Niel Arce; Luis Manzano with girlfriend Jessy Mendiola; Danica Sotto-Pingris and Matteo Guidicelli.

Curtis’ “It’s Showtime” co-hosts Vice Ganda , Kim Atienza, Vhong Navarro, Ryan Bang, Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz were also spotted in full force, while doctor to the stars, Vicky Belo, whose beauty clinic the actress endorses, attended with husband Hayden Kho and daughter Scarlet Snow.

The newly married couple have been dating since 2010 and were engaged in December 2016.