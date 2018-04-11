Anne Curtis fuses two of her biggest obsessions–makeup and K-drama

Whether in food trends, electronics, fashion, music or TV shows, K-Pop—or Korean Pop—continues to win the world over, most especially in the Philippines. Hardly any proof is needed in fact, what with the ever growing popularity of Korean dramas (also known as K-dramas and Koreanovelas) on prime time television, sold out K-Pop concerts, Filipino K-Pop singing contests, not to mention shops and restaurants of all kinds devoted to the styles and tastes of these ever creative and industrious Asian neighbors.

Even Filipino celebrities have been bitten by the K-Pop bug, with no less than “Philippine Sweetheart” Anne Curtis as the most vocal, enthusiastic and almost fanatic among the glittering pack.

Recalling how her obsession began at a media gathering over the week, Curtis, revealed how she fell in love with Korean movies and drama series not too long ago.

“In 2017 to be exact,” she said, which is why she chose to hold her prenuptial shoot with Erwan Heussaff in South Korea, on very site where her favorite K-drama was shot. The actress married the popular restaurateur in November of the same year.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

“K-dramas ended up taking over my life!” laughed the ever-expressive celebrity, who has also gone on to fangirl over Korean cosmetics like most beauty junkies. What pretty lady wouldn’t anyway with its all-natural signature look? A fresh, dewy face with rosy cheeks, dreamy eyes and juicy lips.

Happily, Curtis has been able to fuse her love for Korean dramas and cosmetics by releasing her own makeup brand under Blk. Ever keen to share her interests and creative pursuits with her fans—a trait that has long made Curtis the aspirational and relatable star that she is—the 33-year-old artist hopes that many Filipinas will find just what they need to feel and look beautiful among the meticulously developed products.

“The limited edition K-beauty collection is a five-makeup-must-have that’s guaranteed to let you nail that K-style look with ease. These are simple, beautiful and effortless pro­ducts,” Curtis enthused.

The actress-host further shared that the cosmetic collection offers a novel take on K-beauty with innovative formulas and unique applicators that are new to the market.

The collection is comprised of a BB and CC cream stick with a brush infused with shea butter, Vitamin A, and Vitamin E; intense color liquid eye shadow in pearly and matte neutrals—the eye staples in Korea; all-day lip and cheek water tint delivering fresh and vivid color to achieve that “just-pinched cheeks” or “just-bitten lips” looks; creamy cheek paint light with a silky texture that seamlessly skin seamlessly for a soft veil of color and a healthy, second-skin finish; and all-day intense matte lipstick enriched with Vitamin E and camellia oil, which is Blk’s winning of non-drying, all-day wear in intense color with zero sheen.

Besides these individual pro­ducts, Curtis also launched a K-Beauty Starter Kit containing thse five must-haves in introductory sizes for K-beauty newbies.

“It includes a step-by-step guide for easy makeup application,” she informed.

Asked what sets her K-beauty range apart from all the Korean brands that have already flooded the local makeup and skincare scene, Curtis summed her answer up in two words: uncomplicated and affordable.

“There many Korean products available in the Philippines but they’re very expensive. That said, Blk is really the first brand that launched an affordable K-Beauty line that also really stays true to its pro­mise of giving you—giving us—the look of our favorite K-drama and K-pop stars,” she elaborated.

“But more than anything, it’s uncomplicated; it’s cruelty-free [in terms of testing and manufacture], which is very important to me. So with this collection, you won’t break the bank to look beautiful while using top quality products we all deserve.” Curtis ended.