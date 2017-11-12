Anne Curtis, ‘humble co-star’ Erwan Heussaff tie knot in New Zealand

IT’S official: Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff are now married.

The couple tied the knot at Thurlby Domain, a popular outdoor wedding venue in Queenstown, New Zealand on Sunday, local time.

Their family and closest friends, including showbiz personalities, witnessed their union.

Curtis looked radiant in her custom-made wedding gown by international Filipina designer Monique Lhuillier. Heussaff, on the other hand, looked dashing in his bespoke suit which, according to TV host Tim Yap, was made by Mario’s, Heussaff’s trusted tailor in Paris.

Yap also gave his followers a snippet of the couple’s vows via his official Instagram account @officialtimyap.

“No me without you and no you without me,” Curtis said.

“From now on, I will be your humble co-star…” Erwan vowed.



Fil-Australian Anne Curtis and French-Filipino Erwan Heusaff have been dating since 2010 and got engaged in December 2016.







