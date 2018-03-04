Anne Curtis, Marian Rivera lead most influential PH celebrities on social media, says magazine

ACTRESS Anne Curtis remains as the most popular and followed showbiz celebrity in social media, according to the February issue of a lifestyle magazine.

Metro Style magazine said that Curtis has a total of 14.3 million likes on her Facebook page, 8.6 million Instagram followers, and 10.4 million Twitter followers.

“After two decades in the entertainment industry, Anne remains as The Country’s Sweetheart, a household name and an idol to many whom people religiously follow on social media,” Metro Style magazine said on its website on Saturday. “Anne has learned to embrace the power of social media, utilizing the medium to interact with her fans and help bring change in the society.”

The magazine also cited the actress for joining the Korean drama wave in the Philippines, which started in 2017.

“Recently, she became famous among the K-Drama-loving community after she became a die-hard fan of Song Joong-Ki, star of “Descendants of the Sun” and Gong Yoo of Goblin, turning to her social media accounts to fangirl over the Korean stars, dressing up in Korean-inspired OOTDs [outfits of the day]and getting glammed up following the Korean beauty trends,” the magazine’s website said.

Most recently, Curtis’ Instagram posts of her wedding to Erwan Heusaff were also popular. A post of the couple at a mountain in Queenstown, New Zealand on November 16 garnered 906,904 likes.

Actress Marian Rivera-Dantes is the most liked Facebook page in the country, with over 18.3 million likes on her page. Her Instagram has 4.7 million followers. She does not have an official Twitter account.

Aside from Curtis and Rivera-Dantes, actress Angel Locsin is also among the most followed Philippine personalities on social media. Her Facebook page has over 15 million likes. On Instagram, she has 3.9 million followers and on Twitter, she has 10.3 million followers.

Below are the other personalities among the most influential social media personalities, according to Metro Style.

Yeng Constantino (singer):

Facebook: 12 million likes

Instagram: 3.9 million followers

Twitter: 7.27 million followers

YouTube: 243,000 subscribers

Vice Ganda (comedian):

Facebook: 14.4 million likes

Instagram: 5.8 million followers

Twitter: 10.6 million followers

Toni Gonzaga (actress):

Facebook: 13 million likes

Instagram: 4.2 million followers

Kim Chiu (actress):

Facebook: 11.4 million likes

Instagram: 4.2 million followers

Twitter: 1.18 million followers

Kathryn Bernardo (actress):

Facebook: 3.2 million likes

Instagram: 6.1 million followers

Twitter: 8.1 million followers

Liza Soberano (actress):

Facebook: 3.4 million likes

Twitter: 2.57 million followers

Instagram: 7.1 million followers

Erich Gonzales (actress):

Facebook: 9.3 million likes

Instagram: 3 million followers

“The Internet today is largely defined by social media. Most people, if not all, maintain at least one social media account no longer as a luxury but, in fact, a necessity,” Metro Style said on its website. “The daily use of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other digital platforms has been ingrained in the lifestyle of people, especially Filipinos.” ARIC JOHN SY CUA