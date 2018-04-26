ANNIVERSARY BOUNTY

Midori Clark

A shower of treats awaits guests at Midori Clark Hotel and Casino which turns a year old on May 1.

Starting with the “50-50” promo, rooms can be enjoyed with a 50 percent discount off published rates and come with a free upgrade to the next category. Upon check-in, guests will receive 50 percent discount coupons for Afternoon Tea, Wine All You Can and Ala Carte. Exciting prizes such as a 32-inch Samsung LED TV from Savers Appliances, overnight stay for two and round-trip local destination tickets for two on AirAsia Philippines are at stake for those availing of the promo.

Instagrammers can also score by doing what they love doing best. By using hashtags #MidoriAnniversary and #MidoriMemories, they can win an overnight stay in a Superior Room with breakfast for two, dinner buffet for two at Toscana Dining, a la carte meals for two, afternoon tea for two and two bottomless wine promo coupons for two.

Foodies are encouraged to submit their most “instagrammable” food photos taken in the different dining outlets such as Café Midori, Toscana Dining, Baccus Lounge and Cigar Maduro. Five dinner buffet vouchers for two and five a la carte vouchers worth P500 will be given away to top qualified entries.

The hotel launched in May last year in ceremonies attended by prominent personages, with 111 guestrooms and fully operational F&B outlets and facilities including the Festa Ballroom. A highlight of the year included the Asean 2017 Welcome Dinner for Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and the Defense Ministers’ Meeting.

For bookings and enquiries, email reservations@midori.com or restaurants@midori.com