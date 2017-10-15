Annual Danish Film Festival returns to Manila

The Embassy of Denmark announced the return of the third edition of the Danish Film Festival. The festival will open on October 19 at the Shang Cineplex, Cinema 4 of the Shangri-La Plaza. This year’s festival is comprised of 11 films holding an earnest collection of contemporary and award-winning films of the previous years.

These films include: “The Commune (2016)” by Thomas Vinterberg; “Long Story Short (2015)” by May El-Toukhy; “Key House Mirror (2015)” by Michael Noer; “Going to School (2015)” by Frederik Meldal Nørgaard; “Iqbal Farooq and the Secret Recipe (2015)” by Tilde Harkamp; “The Sunfish (2014)” by Søren Balle; “Northwest (2013)” by Michael Noer; “White Knight (2007)” by Jannik Johansen; “Fighter (2007)” by Natasha Arthy; “Echo (2007)” by Anders Morgenthaler; and “After the Wedding (2005)” by Susanne Bier.

“From the inaugural DFF (2015) up until the second (2016), there was a substantial increase of 51 percent in attendees, which is indicative of a great interest of the Filipino people in Danish cinema,” says Cultural Affairs Officer, Angelo Cruz. “The Embassy of Denmark prides itself in its continuous efforts in propagating Danish films to the Philippine audience and market. The results from previous years prove that there is demand for films that veer away from the typical rise-climax-fall narrative which, for just reasons, is what is most familiar to the general public.”

“We are eager to continue developing our social and cultural links to the Philippines and give Filipinos the chance to learn about some of our social, political and cultural characteristics through film, music, painting, literature. We believe by engaging with each other, we can inspire each other and develop together. I look forward to seeing a crowd at our film screenings in October,” says Ambassador of Denmark to the Philippines, Jan Top Christensen.

The films to be shown are all for free and on a first come, first serve basis.