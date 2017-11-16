Annual mining confab to recognize responsible miners

The prestigious Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA), which would be part of the 64th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference (ANMSEC), is set to recognize the country’s responsible miners.

Hosted by the Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association (PMSEA) – the forerunner in the promotion of occupational health and safety, sound environmental management and social responsibility in the country’s minerals industry – ANMSEC will be held at CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center in Baguio City on November 21 to 24.

“The 64th annual national mine safety and environment conference again brings together advocates of responsible mining within and outside the mining communities where we operate. This includes not only the mining companies but also our regulators, suppliers, academe, services contractors and local government units and communities,” PMSEA president Louie Sarmiento said in a statement.

The theme for this year’s ANMSEC is “Responsible Mining… In the Hearts and Minds of Filipinos.”

During the ANMSEC, presidential awards will be given to deserving mining companies engaged in mineral exploration, quarry operation, surface mining operation, underground mining operation and mineral processing.

The PMIEA was established under Executive Order No. 399 on Feb. 3, 1997 in compliance with the policy that mineral exploration activities and mining operations shall not only be pro-environment but also pro-people.

The award is conferred every year to mining companies that show exemplary practices in health and safety; environmental protection and rehabilitation; and community and social development and management.

The PMIEA Selection Committee, together with the PMIEA Secretariat headed by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), routinely conducts serious field validation on the accomplishments of the nominees for the awards.

“As we continue to encourage our members to excel year on year, the annual awards night will recognize the best of the best of our mine workers and companies who demonstrate what responsible mining is all about,” Sarmiento said.

Corollary to this, the Mining Forest Program, established by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Administrative Order No. 22, series of 1989 through the National Executive Committee, will also select the Best Mining Forest based on the set criteria and rating system.

Winners of the Safest Mines Awards and Best Mines Personalities will also be awarded during the event.