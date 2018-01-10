Año assumes DILG post

Former Armed Forces chief Eduardo Año assumed his post as officer-in-charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday as his predecessor Catalino Cuy left the department to take his new post as Dangerous Drugs Board chairman.

Cuy thanked the employees for their help and cooperation. Under his leadership, 448 local government units were given the seal of good governance, a 27-percent increase compared in 2016.

DILG Undersecretary Austere Panadero and Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya commended Cuy for his professionalism and “silent leadership.”

“You are the epitome of quiet leadership. It is the leadership of low profile but very effective,” Malaya said.

Cuy, in his speech, pushed federalism.

“DILG is very much involved in federalism. We believe in the advocacy,” he said.

Año admitted that he had “big shoes to fill,” and vowed to push programs that aim to curb the use of illegal drugs, curb corruption, crime and extremism.

“I acknowledge that I have ‘big shoes to fill’ as my predecessor has accomplished much during his tenure, but I am up to the task, knowing that I have the support of the entire DILG workforce in doing my job,” Año said.

He also announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the procurement of P1 billion worth of firefighting equipment for the Bureau of Fire and Protection.