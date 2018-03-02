Ano: Local officials responsible for ‘organized chaos’ in Boracay face charges

BORACAY, Aklan – The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) vowed to file charges within six months against local officials who would be found responsible for Boracay Island’s “organized chaos.”

“Within the six-month timeframe given by the President, we will make everything possible to save Boracay and put those responsible to face sanction,” said Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Ano during an interview with reporters here Thursday night.

Ano the DILG has created a task force that would carry out the investigation that would cover construction activities done on the island since 2001 to identify the government officials who have been remise in their duties.

Among the violations found by the DILG include illegal constructions since many of the buildings, especially those along the famous white beach, had no permit, no environmental compliance certificate (ECC) and disregarded the 30-meter shoreline easement.

Asked how many establishments were found to have violated the law, Ano said they were looking at more than 800 establishments.

“It seems that there was really no order. We can call it as organized chaos and we are determined to fix it,” Ano added.

The Senate committees on environment and natural resources, tourism and finance have called for an inquiry on the non-compliance with environmental laws, rules and regulations by numerous boracay establishments.

Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairman of the Senate environment, inspected some areas on the island to see the extent of the problem.