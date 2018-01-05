Año named local govt OIC; ex-Davao police chief to DDB

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte named former Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Año officer-in-charge of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Based on the appointment papers released to media on Friday, Año replaced Catalino Cuy, the former Davao City police chief, who was named by the President as chairperson of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) to replace Dionisio Santiago.

Año was appointed to his post in less than three months after the Palace announced his appointment as DILG undersecretary last October 27, 2017 or less than a day after Año retired from military service. Año’s appointment papers as DILG Undersecretary was dated October 26.

The President said in early 2017 that he wanted Año to head the DILG as soon as the ban under DILG Act of 1990, which prohibits the Chief Executive from appointing a retired military officer for a year, expires.

Pending the ban, the President said that Año will eventually serve as officer-in-charge.

Año is the administrator of martial law in Mindanao, which the President declared on May 23 to suppress an alleged rebellion by the terrorist Maute group and its sympathizers bidding to establish a caliphate.

Former DILG head Cuy, on the other hand, will take over the reins of the DDB from Santiago who was fired in November over comments that the 10,000-bed capacity drug rehabilitation center in Nueva Ecija was a mistake because small-scale rehabilitation centers at the barangay (village) level where family support would be available for the drug dependents was more efficient.