Another 2.5 million homes connected by fiber optic network

PLDT HOME Fibr continues to reshape lifestyle and entertainment habits of Filipinos with fast broadband connections, the latest of which counts another 2.5 million homes as new subscribers.

With its aggressive fiber-to-the-home network rollout, Fibr has reached the new milestone as it makes its services available in over 3,000 areas including villages like Valle Verde 1-6, Forbes Park, Dasmariñas and Ayala Alabang, and residential buildings like One Roxas Triangle and Gramercy Residences.

Beyond Metro Manila, the nationwide rollout of the fiber optic network that will enable seamless and lag-free browsing covers more homes in San Fernando, Pampanga; Baguio City; Cabanatuan City; Vigan City; Tuguegarao; Tarlac; Sorsogon; Laoag; Naga City; and Legazpi City in Luzon, and Bacolod; Cebu; Cotabato; Davao; El Nido, Palawan; General Santos City; Iloilo City; Koronadal; Puerto Princesa; Tacloban, Tagbilaran and Zamboanga in Visayas and Mindanao.

“As the demand for high-speed connectivity escalates, so does the company’s drive to make its strongest broadband accessible to more homes in the country,” PLDT VP and Home Marketing Director Gary Dujali told The Manila Times. “One of our ways of enriching the Philippine Internet landscape is to expand the Fibr facility which runs on fiber-optic technology – touted as the world standard for broadband.”

Fibr also allows families to indulge in popular movies and TV series from major digital entertainment partners like iflix, Fox, Netflix, Roku, and iWant TV, among others.

“With Fibr’s unmatched broadband performance and compelling content offerings, the digitally connected Smart Home is more powerful than ever, proving that the strongest connections are in our fiber,” Dujali added.

PLDT Home Fibr delivers powerful Internet of up to 1 Gbps, allowing high-speed browsing of multiple websites and the country’s first symmetrical speed service which provides equal upload and download speeds.

For details on the technology, log on to pldthome.com/fibr.