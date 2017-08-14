Another ASG hostage escapes

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Another Filipino hostage of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) escaped before dawn on Monday and was recovered by Joint Task Force (JTF) Sulu on Tapiantana Island off Sumisip town in Basilan.

In a report, JTF Sulu commander Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said that Edmund Ramos, alias Moymoy, was the fourth kidnap victim who escaped from the ASG lair.

He was then brought to Zamboanga City and reunited with his family.

The military’s Western Mindanao Command earlier reported that 10 armed men believed to be members of ASG’s Ajang-Ajang group, barged into the victims’ campsite in Sulu Sports Complex in Patikul town and took six workers on July 15.

Two were earlier rescued by the military while the four – Ramos, Felimon Cordero, Jayson Baylosis and Joel Adanza – were held hostage and multi-million pesos ransom were demanded for their release.

On Friday, the three escaped while their captors were praying and ran until they reached a village in Talipao town where they were spotted by civilians who immediately informed the police.

The victims are all natives of Zamboanga City and working in a construction site in Sulu when the bandits abducted them.

Escape from the Abu Sayyaf is rare and authorities have blamed the terrorist group for the spate of ransom kidnappings and terrorism in southern Philippines. The group is still holding at least 20 hostages, mostly foreigners.

