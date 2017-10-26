Another comeback for Mayweather Jr.?

After scaling the 50-0 plateau in pro boxing and earnings millions of dollars in that charade of a fight against mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in August, multi-division champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. appears to be dropping hints at another return to the squared circle.

Just recently, Mayweather posted videos of himself sweating it out in the gym, complete with a groin protector and the proverbial tiger look. While Mayweather has not elaborated on the videos, not a few believe that he may be sending signals at a ring return.

Mayweather toyed with the inexperienced (boxing-wise) McGregor before stopping him in 10 rounds. After the fight, Mayweather’s camp boasted that Floyd did not even train for the fight. Amid the criticisms the fight received from fight fans, both Mayweather and McGregor ended up laughing their way to the bank. Mayweather entered the fight with career earnings in the vicinity of $700 million; after the McGregor fight his earnings scaled the $1 billion mark.

Mayweather, 40, immediately announced his retirement after the McGregor fight, but such a pronouncement is no longer etched in stone, not when there’s still so much money to be made. Mayweather was able to dupe the boxing public into buying the McGregor farce; it’s not difficult to imagine him using the same marketing moves to sell another one.

For the record, Mayweather retired after beating Ricky Hatton in 2007 and failing to come into terms for a rematch with Oscar De La Hoya. He returned in 2009 and retired again in 2015 after beating Andre Berto. McGregor is supposed to be the swan song, but Mayweather’s training videos appear to suggest another tune.

Already, some recognizable names are calling out Mayweather in the hope of receiving a slice of the huge money pie that Mayweather brings with him in the ring. Former multi-division champion Amir Khan has been posting a number of tweets aimed at “provoking” Mayweather. Khan, who was knocked out by Saul Alvarez in May 2016, has been telling everyone who cares to lend an ear that he has the boxing ability and handspeed to trouble Mayweather. Some three years ago, Mayweather-Khan would have created quite a stir, but it may be a hard sell today what with Khan’s fistic stock at an all-time low after the jarring loss to Alvarez. Khan, who is mired in a slew of domestic and financial troubles, is obviously trying to get into Mayweather’s nerves to salvage his coffers.

A more intriguing angle for Mayweather is a possible rematch with Manny Pacquiao. In the richest fight in boxing history, Mayweather outpointed Pacquiao in 12 ho-hum rounds in May 2015. The fight was roundly criticized for failing to live up to the hype, but the fighters may be positioning themselves for a possible return engagement. Pacquiao was supposed to figure in a December rematch with Australian Jeff Horn (who beat him on points early this year) but decided to pull out because of his alleged busy schedule. With Mayweather dropping hints at a comeback and Pacquiao suddenly available, rumors of a possible rematch have started swirling again in the boxing world.

Note that anything can happen, even the most outrageous, when it is ‘Money’ Mayweather who is calling the shots.