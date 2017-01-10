Another disbarment case filed vs de Lima

Another disbarment case has been filed again against Sen. Leila de Lima.

The filing of the case was made after the Supreme Court (SC) directed de Lima to explain the disbarment case filed against her by a certain Fernando P. Perito, a lawyer.

During deliberations of the SC en banc on Tuesday after its holiday break, the senator was ordered to file her comment to the complaint-affidavit of Perito.

De Lima was given 10 days to file her comment to the case.

The High Court gave no details on the nature of the disbarment case in view of the strict confidentiality in the handling of an administrative case.

De Lima was dragged into the controversy for allegedly receiving drug money from a New Bilibid Prisons inmate and her romantic affair with her driver-bodyguard Ronnie Dayan.

Currently, two separate disbarment cases are pending with the SC against de Lima.

One was filed by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption in connection with her admission for immorality over the Dayan affair and the other over her defiance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the SC under then-Chief Justice Renato Corona when she headed the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The TRO was issued in connection with the powers of the DOJ secretary to issue a watch list order stopping then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo from leaving the country.