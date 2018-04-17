Another drug warehouse found in Malabon

Authorities discovered and shut down on Monday another warehouse in Malabon that allegedly was linked to the operations of the Dragon Wu International Drug Syndicate in Asia.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Malabon City raided a warehouse at No. 7 Tila Street, Barangay Santolan, at noontime.

Malabon Police chief Sr. Supt. John Chua the raid was backed by a search warrant, three days after the first warehouse, a three-storey residence along Dela Cruz Street in Barangay Tinajeros, was discovered that led to the arrest of Jiang Minshan, 53, a native of Fujian, China, and his driver Lauro Santiago, alias Larry Santos, 59.

Seized from the warehouse in Tinajeros were large amounts of controlled precursors and essential chemicals used in the production of shabu (methamphetamine) and the party pill “ecstasy” along with various laboratory equipment and apparatus.

But unlike the warehouse in Tinajeros, the warehouse in Santolan yielded negative for drug personalities whom Chua said must have sensed the raid.

Chua added that Minshan, together with the four arrested Chinese chemists in Batangas and Tagaytay, were members of Dragon Wu International Drug Syndicate who are connected to the infamous “Golden Triangle”– notoriously known as the world’s foremost drug-producing region operating near the borders of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar.

The discovery of the two illegal drug facilities in Batangas and Malabon were the result of the intelligence support provided by the Office of the National Narcotics Control Commission (ONNCC), Narcotics Control Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security of China to the PDEA.

ONNCC tipped off PDEA and the International Cooperation and Foreign Affairs Service that Chinese chemists were flying in and out of the country. The arrested suspects were under surveillance for seven months prior to the operations. According to Chinese intelligence reports, the drug laboratories were established by a Hongkong-based drug kingpin/financier.