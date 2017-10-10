Another Faeldon man resigns from Customs

CUSTOMS Deputy Commissioner Gerardo Gambala of the Management Information System and Management (MISTG) group tendered his irrevocable resignation.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena said on Tuesday that Gambala submitted his letter of resignation in September but Malacanang has yet to name his replacement.

“Deputy Commissioner Gambala has already filed his irrevocable resignation. It was received a month ago. He told me that he submitted his resignation,” Lapena said.

The Customs chief said that Gambala wanted to give more time to his family.

Gambala’s resignation has been forwarded to the Office of the Finance Secretary who, in turn, would submit it to Malacanang for action.

Gambala was among those summoned during the congressional inquiry on the controversial P6.4 billion shipment of shabu that passed through Customs using the so-called green lane or without inspection.

As MIST group chief, Gambala was in charge of the selectivity system, which determines if a shipment should be tagged red, yellow or green.

Gambala and fellow former soldiers Milo Maestrecampo and Alvin Ebreo were handpicked by resigned Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.

Maestrecampo, who has resigned, was director of the Import Assessment Service (IAS), while Ebreo, a lawyer, was designated chief of the Legal Service.

Gambala, Maestrecampo, and Ebreo were among the nine members of the rebel Magdalo group who were found guilty in connection with the failed July 2003 mutiny in Makati City to oust then president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. They were later pardoned. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL