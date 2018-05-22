Another Hanjin worker dies

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: One of three workers injured after falling from the scaffolding in one of the project vessels of Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines (HHIC-Phils) at the Redondo Peninsula died on Sunday at the Baypointe Hospital here.

Valian dela Cruz, 39, employed as general worker under Binictican I-Tech, a Hanjin subcontractor, died of severe head injury, according to a report by the Alyansa ng Manggagawang Pilipino Organisado–Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (AMAPO-TUCP) which a Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) official confirmed.

He was the second fatality after another worker, Ferdinand Leuterio, a foreman from Leyte, died two days after the accident on May 12.

Two other workers – Johnny Alegre 39, from Quezon City and Gerry Bayuta, 34, of Tarlac – are reportedly confined at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Leuterio died because of an internal organ injury while Alegre and Bayuta suffered head injuries and fractures on lower back after the fall.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and SBMA issued suspension orders on Binictican I-Tech last Friday.

Binictican I-Tech president Song Suk Bae said the company regrets the fatal incident adding that it has adopted corrective measures to prevent the recurrence of an accident.

Five other workers who were also resting on the same platform before the collapse, were rescued as they were able to hold tight onto the plank.

Dela Cruz is the 40th industrial accident victim on record inside Hanjin since the company started building ships in Subic in May 2006.

SBMA chairman and administrator Wilma Eisma called the latest accident “deplorable” and said “the Subic agency is now in close coordination with the DoLE Occupational Health and Safety on this.”

She added that the SBMA Public Health and Safety Department will look into the incidents and impose appropriate fines and penalties.