Another hazing suspect surrenders

ANOTHER suspect in the hazing death of a freshman law student surrendered voluntarily to Manila Police and submitted his sworn statement and evidence on Wednesday.

Jason Adolfo Robiños is one of 19 suspects linked to the death of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd during initiation rites by the Aegis Juris fraternity on September 16.

“We voluntarily came here today, to clear his (Robiños) name and to prove that he did not participate in the alleged hazing of Castillo.” Adenn Sigua, Robiños’ lawyer said.

Robiños is facing charges of murder, robbery and violation of the Anti-Hazing Law. He is also on the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) against members of the Aegis Juris.

Sigua claimed that Robiños was no longer an active member of Aegis Juris although he was a former treasurer of the fraternity in 2016.

Sigua said his client submitted CCTV footage and medical certificates that would prove his innocence.

Robiños said that he was hospitalized for two days starting Sept. 14 and was discharged at 2 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 16 from the Fe Del Mundo Medical Center where he was confined for gastroenteritis. He also underwent dental scaling on Sunday, Sept. 17.

“We strongly deny that he has knowledge in any activity of Aegis Juris.” Sigua added.

Sigua also said that Robiños cut his ties with Aegis Juris in 2016 when he was diagnosed with diabetes.

Sigua assured authorities of his client’s willingness to cooperate.

“Actually we have planned to come out, but we waited for the CCTV footage of his dormitory which we have just obtained last Monday, Sept. 25.”

Sigua also encouraged all those involved to come out and testify.

Robiños has been a member of Aegis Juris since 2013. He also performed other school activities such as military exercises and services before being admitted to the fraternity. ASHLEY JOSE