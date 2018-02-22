Another NPA rebel nabbed in Kalinga

THE Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police arrested on Wednesday another communist New People’s Army (NPA) member in Lubuagan, Kalinga. Sabas Balcanao, alias “Solo” was arrested during the raid in Sitio (sub-village) Dugong in Barangay Lower Uma by the Army’s 50th Infantry Battalion (50IB) of the 5th Infantry (Star) Division (5ID) and Lubuagan town police. Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) public information officer, said Balcanal was listed in the 4th Quarter of 2017 under Abraham Bannawagan Command, Komiting Larangang Gerilya Baggas by virtue of a warrant of arrest for attempted murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Tabuk City, Kalinga. Balcanao was turned over to the Kalinga provincial police office for custody.