ANOTHER NPA REBEL SURRENDERS IN CAGAYAN

ANOTHER alleged communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebel surrendered to province military and police units in Rizal, Cagayan. The 17th Infantry Battalion (17IB), under the Joint Task Force “Tala” of the 5th Infantry (Star) Division (5ID) said Joel Asucena Ballinan, alias Joren/Javier voluntarily surrendered without firearm to their unit. Ballinan, 19, resident of Sitio Turitukan, Barangay San Juan in Rizal town claimed that he was a member of the NPA’s Squad 3, Platoon Bravo of the Danilo Ben Command, Northern Front, Regional Committee, North Central Luzon. He claimed he was designated as Logistics Officer (S4) and Team Leader (TL) of his unit led by Reymund Guzman, alias Bladd/Rey as their platoon leader. Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Nolcom public information officer, said though his true name and alias were not found and listed in the latest Periodic Status Report (PSR), Ballinan was identified by his former comrade, alias “Zoren” who surrendered to 17IB on December 11, 2017 and listed Number 34 in the PSR. Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, Nolcom commander, said they are expecting more to surrender in the coming days and will keep its doors open to welcome those who intend to return to the folds of the law and live a normal life.