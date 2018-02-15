Another Nueva Ecija employee killed

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: Another employee of the Nueva Ecija provincial capitol was killed even as the police are yet to solve the slaying last month of the governor’s chief aide.

Librado Mendoza, 62, head utility officer of the Caalibangbangan, the city’s junction park maintained by the provincial engineering office, was gunned down while tending the garden early Wednesday morning.

Supt. Ponciano Zapra, city chief of police, described the lone gunman as between 25 and 30 years old, of medium build and wearing blue walking shorts, white sleeveless shirt and dark glasses.

A witness told The Manila Times that the suspect pretended to buy take-away food in a nearby junction park eatery then casually approached the victim, pulled out a 9mm caliber pistol and fired, killing Mendoza on the spot.

An autopsy report showed he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was also a former deacon of the local Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) church in Barangay Valdefuente in this city. His son is a policeman and detailed as security officer at the INC Central Office but police ruled out the possibility that this could be connected to the killing.

The victim’s elder son, Nelson, said his father formerly worked as driver and later photographer in the provincial capitol-owned television studio, TV 48. He was promoted as team leader at the junction park. He added that his father had no known enemy.

Last January 14, two gunmen wearing black bonnets shot dead Mary Ann Guevarra Hernandez, chief of staff of Nueva Ecija Gov. Czarina Umali, while she was onboard their family car driven by her husband and was refilling at a gas station near their house in Talavera town.

Police have arrested three persons who admitted to have served as lookouts in the assassination of Hernandez and claimed that one Jesus Pajarillo paid them for the job. Hernandez’s husband has filed murder and frustrated murder charges against the arrested suspects, including several others who remain at large.