Another petition vs martial law extension filed

Another petition questioning the extension of martial law in Mindanao was filed at the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday.

Human rights lawyers and members of progressive organizations joined opposition lawmakers in asking the high court to nullify the one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao.

The petitioners were led by the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) and party-list congressmen such as Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna), Emmie de Jesus (Gabriela), Arlene Brosas (Gabriela), Ariel Casilao (Anakpawis), Antonio Tinio (ACT Teachers), and Sarah Elago (Kabataan) and some Mindanao residents.

They pointed out that there is no basis for the extension of martial law since President Duterte himself announced that the Marawi siege ended last October.

“Hence, by the government’s own admission, there actually exists no factual nor legal basis to support the extension of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao – for a longer period than the original one at that – considering that the facts constituting the rebellion and threat to public safety in the assailed original proclamation, have already been resolved and no longer persist,” the petitioners said.

“Even in the letter forwarded by the President to both Houses of Congress citing the new alleged grounds that would warrant the extension, assuming without conceding that these are true, would still not logically and legally justify an extension because they do not rise to the level of rebellion that constitutes a threat to public safety as contemplated by the Constitution,” it pointed out.

The case was raffled off to Associate Justice Noel Tijam who will be tasked to study the it and make recommendations on the issues involved.

In a 240-27 vote, both chambers of congress voted to approve Duterte’s request to extend the declaration of martial law in Mindanao until the end of 2018.

“President Duterte has, without citing any basis, asserted that the opposition and the ‘left’ are conspiring to overthrow him. The Duterte administration has used, and will use, its martial law powers against dissenters by using the Marcosian martial law tactic of linking dissenters with the communists and the terrorists,” the petition said.

The petitioners argued that the Senate and House of Representatives committed grave abuse of discretion in extending martial law and suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in the entire Mindanao.

“[I]n fine, what is the cogent basis for extending Martial Law for a full year, way longer than the original declaration and first extension when fighting in Marawi was still ongoing? Is it not strange that the second extension is set for a period that is much longer than the period when fighting was still ongoing, there being no fighting in Marawi now?” they said. “What are the parameters for setting the time frame? What would be the parameters for the possible earlier lifting of martial law? How will the AFP gauge their success? Or is this arbitrary or subjective left entirely to absolute discretion beyond the pale of legislative query or judicial review? Is martial law intended to quell a rebellion or is martial law just intended to restore public order and make government function again? If there are no parameters, then martial law can exist until there are rebels in Mindanao, even if such rebels do not pose a threat to public safety. These are nagging questions begging for satisfactory constitutional and factual answers.”

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, who filed the first petition, was joined by Caloocan Representative Edgar Erice, Ifugao Representative Teddy Baguilat Jr., Capiz Representative Emmanuel Billones, Magdalo party-list Representative Gary Alejano and Akbayan party-list Representative Tomasito Villarin.

Named respondents in the case were Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Budget Secretary

Benjamin Diokno, and Armed Forces chief General Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

Solicitor General Jose Calida asked the high court to deny the petition.

“Petitioners committed a terrible blunder. They failed to attach the adverted Joint Resolution of Congress upon which they pin their allegation of arbitrariness,” Calida said.

“Moreover, they trace the arbitrariness to the absence of an actual rebellion. Petitioners are unmindful that the Supreme Court already declared in Lagman v. Medialdea the existence of rebellion in Mindanao. Such fact is now beyond question,” he added.

“For as long as Congress believes that the invasion or rebellion continues to exist and public safety requires it, the proclamation of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus may be extended, subject only to the condition that any such extension be upon the initiative of the President and for a period to be determined by Congress,” Calida said.

Threats

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana justified the extension of martial law, saying there is a continuing rebellion in Mindanao.

“It is the belief of the Armed Forces and the police that there is a continuing reorganization of the rebellious forces to fight against the government and to again conduct a Marawi-type operations sometime in the future,” he said in a news conference.

He added that even if the siege in Marawi City has ended, a number of Maute terrorists were able to “extricate” themselves in some parts of Mindanao.

“Some of them are in Central Mindanao, some are in [the provinces of]Lanao and the report that we are getting did not only come from the military and the police but from civilians. So, there are recruitments ongoing…we will address those during martial law extension,” Lorenzana said.