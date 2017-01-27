Another Pinoy faces execution in Kuwait

ANOTHER Filipino may be executed in Kuwait any time soon, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday, a day after the hanging of Jakatia Pawa.

Charles Jose, spokesperson for the DFA, told The Manila Times that one Filipino prisoner is also facing death but he did not disclose the identity of the death convict or the nature of his case.

Pawa, along with six others including Kuwaiti prince Shaikh Faisal Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, was hanged on Wednesday afternoon (Manila time).

The 41-year-old widow and mother of two teenagers from Zamboanga City was sentenced to death in 2008 for allegedly stabbing her employer’s 22-year-old daughter in 2007.

The suspect denied the accusation.

Pawa’s death sparked criticisms over the government’s failure to save distressed migrant workers.

“Her death is a result of the government’s policy of not providing immediate legal assistance to OFWs (overseas Filipino workers),” said Mic Catuira, acting secretary general of Migrante International.

“We also believe that she would not have ended up on death row had the Philippine government attended to her case sooner. The government must be held accountable,” he added.

Jose, however, maintained that the government has been exhausting all efforts to appeal for the life of all Filipinos on death row abroad.

The number has been actually decreasing, he added.

There are at least 71 Filipinos facing death abroad.

“Many Filipinos have been removed from the death row. For example, in China, a lot of prisoners under sentence of death were reprieved. Then in Middle East, we have fixed a lot of cases with the offering of blood money,” Jose said.

Also quashing criticisms on the flow of information, that the government should have known the notice before the family, Jose said the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait was only informed about the execution of Pawa on Tuesday, and the DFA received the report on Wednesday, hours before the execution.

“Each country has their own system on how they are going to inform the government or the family about the execution. We were informed late so we were not able to make a last-minute appeal,” Jose said.