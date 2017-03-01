Another ‘salvage’ victim found

A suspected drug pusher, believed to be a victim of summary execution was found dead on Wednesday morning, two days after he failed to return home. The body of Jonathan Valles, 28, of Barangay Catmon was found bloodied in a vacant lot in Teachers Village in Malabon City (Metro Manila) at about 1 a.m. by some residents. Valles was last seen late afternoon on Monday with his friend. Police said they are not discounting the possibility that Valles was ordered “salvage” (police’ term for summary execution) by a drug syndicate operating in Malabon.