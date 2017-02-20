Another self-confessed death squad member implicates Duterte in killings

A former police officer who claimed to be part of the infamous Davao Death Squad (DDS) on Monday accused President Rodrigo Duterte as the one responsible for a number of unsolved murders in Davao City during his term as mayor.

In a news conference organized by Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th at the Senate, members of the Free Legal Assistance Group presented Senior Police Officer 3 Arturo Lascañas, who admitted to taking part in several murders in Davao City allegedly on orders of Duterte.

Lascañas narrated some operations carried out by the DDS against a number of individuals including the massacre of the Patasahan family that included a five-year-old boy and a pregnant woman. The husband was a suspect in a kidnapping incident, he said.

He also bared details on the killing of radio broadcaster Jun Pala, the bombing of a mosque in Davao City and the murder of a suspected drug lord.

Lascañas said his testimony could back some of the claims earlier made by confessed hitman Edgar Matobato, who had testified in a Senate inquiry.

Lascañas said Duterte would pay them after accomplishing their missions, and the biggest reward he received was when the DDS killed Pala. He said he got around P1.5 million for that operation. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA