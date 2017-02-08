Another side of Lady Gaga at the Superbowl

Besides her much talked about half-time performance on Super Bowl Sunday (Monday in Manila), the ever-theatric Lady Gaga also showed her elegant side when jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. featured her in a 60-second black and white ad for “Tiffany HardWear.” Lady Gaga, a true New Yorker and style icon who is fiercely feminine and fearlessly original, was seen in the film speaking from the heart—unscripted—about her lifelong passion for the brand, and more importantly, about her own creative journey towards self-expression and empowerment. The brand had never been featured in a Super Bowl advertisement until now, and Madam Poker Face had the singular honor of starring in this piece of history. Tiffany & Co. is exclusively distributed by Rustan’s in the Philippines.