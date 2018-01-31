Another Spanish fashion label steps into Manila

With the success of Spanish clothing companies as Zara, Mango and Sfera in the Philippines, a casual footwear brand from the same part of Europe has set foot in the country this early in 2018.

Spanish casual footwear brand Camper brings its 42-year history of stylish soles, taking a small step to start with as part of the international collection available at The SM Store in Aura.

The brand’s debut collection fittingly captures what Camper represents and stands for – young, hip and contemporary. Headlining this season’s collection are two of its core lines, Drift and Runner sneakers. Besides these classics are styles in the brand’s signature aesthetic.

Camper was founded in 1975 by Lorenzo Fluxa in Mallorca, Spain, and arrives in Manila with a rich history of design and craftsmanship, as well as with a steadfast passion for creativity.

Camper’s heritage stems back almost 140 years ago Lorenzo’s grandfather, Antonio Fluxa, a skilled cobbler, travelled from Mallorca to England and returned with the first sewing machines on the island. With a newfound spirit of innovation, he began making handcrafted shoes.

As pioneers of their industry, they used the best materials and brought in the latest manufacturing processes to create footwear of exceptional quality, with the intention of creating a contemporary and unique brand.

Carrying styles for both men and women, the company hopes to expand its presence in the Philippines after assessing its exclusive debut in Aura.

