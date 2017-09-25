Another suspect in Castillo hazing surrenders to Lacson

ANOTHER suspect in the fatal hazing of UST freshman law student Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo 3rd surrendered Monday afternoon to Sen. Panfilo Lacson.



Lacson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, said Jason Adolfo Robinos appeared in his office at about 5 p.m.



Castillo’s parents, Horacio Jr. and Carmina, were present during the investigation on the death of their son. Former Sen. Joey Lina, the author of Republic Act 8049, was also present.



Robinos is one of the 18 personalities charged with murder, violation of Republic Act 8049 or the anti-hazing law, and robbery in relation to Castillo’s death. His surrender coincides with the first public hearing by the Senate on the circumstances behind the death of Castillo.



John Paul Solano, a medical technologist, was the first to surrender among the principal suspects. Solano and another person of interest, Aeron Salientes, surrendered hours apart to Lacson.



Solano maintained that he was innocent since he merely provided first aid to Castillo who was “half dead” when he saw him on Sunday. Salientes, on the other hand, said he was in Pampanga during the Aegis Juris fraternity initiation rites.



Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri on Saturday said in a radio interview that another person, who backed out from the initiation rites, also wanted to come out.



in his opening statement, Lacson said Castillo’s body, photos of which have circulated on every news channel, “clearly outlined what happened to him on the night of September 16, 2017.”



“Under oath, with the possibility of being denied admission to the Bar or being disbarred, one must think long and hard before thinking of lying to persons advocating justice for the untimely demise of Atio Castillo,” Lacson said.



He added, “A little history tells us that Aegis Juris means ‘Shield of Justice.’ With the progress of the ongoing investigation, I fervently hope that the shield of justice will not turn out to be the ‘Shield from Justice.’”



“Today, let us aim to shed light sufficient enough to guide the grieving family towards justice. As avowed by the Court in Sibal vs. People, the senseless deaths of these young men shall never be forgotten, for justice is the spark that lights the candles of their graves,” Lacson said.

