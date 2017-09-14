Another teenager found dead in Bulacan

THE BODY of a 16-year-old boy, believed to be a victim of summary execution, was found by garbage collectors placed in a rice sack near the riverbanks at the City of San Jose del Monte (CSJdM), Bulacan, on Wednesday afternoon.

CSJDM police Chief Supt. Fitz Macariola identified the victim as Michael Angelo Remecio of Phase 1, Package 1, Bagong Silang, Caloocan City.

The victim was reported missing since August 26 and his parents, Dionisio and Genevie Remecio, positively identified the cadaver as their son Michael Angelo.

Macariola said the cause of death was not immediately determined because the victim’s body was already in a state of decomposition.

The police chief added that Michael Angelo is another case of summary execution and death under investigation by the police.

Investigators believe that the victim was killed somewhere and was only dropped by still unidentified suspects near the riverbanks along Evergreen Subdivision in Barangay Gaya-Gaya.

Macariola said they are coordinating with several police stations in the process of their investigation and appealed to witnesses to come out and shed light on another killing involving a teenager.