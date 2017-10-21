Anscor sells stake in US staffing firm

LISTED holding firm A. Soriano Corp. (Anscor) has sold its 93.55 percent stake in US staffing firm Cirrus Medical Staffing, Inc. (CMSI) for $36.85 million (P1.9 billion) to realize investment.

Advertisements

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, Anscor said the transaction was made through its wholly-owned British Virgin Island company, IQ Healthcare Investments Ltd.

Anscor said that through IQ Healthcare Investments, it entered into a Merger Agreement with Webster Capital Management LLC, a US based company, on October 19, 2017, effectively selling Anscor’s entire shareholdings in CMSI for a purchase price of $36.85 million.

CMSI owns 100 percent of Cirrus Holdings USA, LLC, a US-based limited liability company engaged in the contract and temporary staffing and permanent placement of nurses and allied healthcare professionals in the United States. It also owns Cirrus Global Services, Inc., a Philippine domiciled company that provides finance and administrative support services.

Anscor acquired CMSI in 2008.

Incorporated in 1930, Anscor’s major investments include Phelps Dodge Philippines Energy Products Corp., and Seven Seas Resorts and Leisure, Inc. It also has other investments in companies engaged in a wide range of activities in the Philippines including aviation, nurse deployment, business process outsourcing and real estate.