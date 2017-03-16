Anthony Semerad: How to be a hottie

Passion and dedication are the key components to his perfectly bemuscled body, according to professional basketball player, model and TV host Anthony Semerad.

Jaws literally dropped when the six-foot-four-inch power forward of the PBA’s GlobalPort Batang Pier walked into the ballroom of the Fairmont Hotel in Makati a few nights ago. He was an awesomely towering sight clad in a pair of jeans and a black undershirt, which showed off sculpted biceps straight out of a book on anatomy.

“I train almost every day, with three to four hours of team practice,” he simply said, unaffected by looking like the Greek Doryphoros. “Basketball is my passion and if there’s something you do that you really enjoy, you do everything for it.”

Semerad, along with his twin brother David [who plays for competing team San Miguel Beermen], was launched as endorsers of a range of sports nutrition supplements under the brand Euphoria Maxx from Bargn Farmaceutical Phils. Co. He related he agreed to the endorsement because, as a current student of Health Medicine majoring in Sports Nutrition, he carefully looked into the product and capably decided it was something he needed as an athlete.

Careful about any supplement he takes, Semerad said he first makes sure the product is not a steroid, has no harmful side effects, and finally made from quality ingredients.

“As athletes, we need extra energy all the time. And when this supplement came into my life, I found a way to power up before a game or before going to the gym in a safe and healthy way,” he shared.

Putting showbiz aside to concentrate on the PBA and his distance learning studies with an Australian university, Semerad said his goal is to eventually open a wellness center, not necessarily geared at bulking up like him, but simply to help people live the wise old adage of “prevention rather than cure.”

Asked if he has a message for the fans he gained while doing TV5’s weekly dance show Celebrity Dance Battle in 2014, and the ABS-CBN reality show Pinoy Big Brother: Unlimited in 2011, he replied, “The problem is my time management, being an athlete, not having enough rest [if I go into showbiz]. But, definitely, I would like to have some type of healthy TV show—something to do with healthy lifestyle. That’s my goal one day.”