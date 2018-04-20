Anthony Taberna opens Junior Café

After three years in the restaurant business, reputable journalist Anthony “Tunying” Taberna’s full-service restaurant, Ka Tunying’s Café (KTC), now has a “junior.”

Coming at the heels of four successful branches [in Visayas Avenue, Timog Avenue, NAIA Terminal 3 and Nueva Ecija], Taberna and his wife Rossel opened Ka Tunying’s Café Junior as a kiosk at NAIA Terminal 3’s departure area.

The ribbon-cum-bread-cutting ceremony was led by former senator and basketball legend Robert “Jawo” Jaworski and Department of Agricultre, Undersecretary for Administration, Agribusiness and Marketing and Regional Engagement Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

Jaworski and Puyat said at the event that they each share a close bond with the Tabernas. Taberna’s late father, Tunying Sr., had been a fan of Jaworksi for decades, who went out of his way to meet the broadcaster’s father before the latter passed away.

Puyat on the other hand has supported Tunying’s from the very beginning, as an advocate of local products, which the chain proudly uses in its breads and dishes.

It will be remembered that KTC started as a small panaderia in San Antonio, Nueva Ecija, Taberna’s hometown. Its baked goods—mostly local breads—quickly became popular in the province, prompting the Tabernas to bring their brand to Manila. As such, the café, which only served, bread, pastries and coffee, grew into a full-service restaurant, whose menu is comprised of Filipino dishes with a twist.

KTC’s famed all-day breakfast menu is now being served at the KTC Junior kiosk along with their breads, pastries, coffee and other refreshing drinks.