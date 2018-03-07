Anti-corruption body members sworn in

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday reiterated his resolve to fight corruption in government as he swore into office the newly appointed members of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), led by its chairman Dante Jimenez.

In his speech during a simple oath-taking ceremony in Malacañang, Duterte urged the public not to hesitate in reporting their corruption complaints against any agency in government as he will act on it “immediately.”

“Papers about transactions in government do not reach my desk. That’s why I said, ‘if you have a complaint against anybody in the executive department or a Cabinet member, call me by any means, Secretary, your friends, tell me about it and I will give you the time and space to hear you maski kung gabi (even at night), and I will do something about it immediately,” he said.

Duterte acknowledged Jimenez, who has been vocal about his support for him, particularly on a strong anti-crime and corruption platform.

Jimenez, the founding chairman of the Volunteer Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), was appointed to the PACC on January 12 together with the four commissioners.

The PACC, formed through Executive Order on October 4, 2017, will investigate administrative cases against government personnel.

The President vested the fact-finding body with power, on complaints or motu proprio (on its own), concurrently with the Office of the Ombudsman “to hear, investigate, receive, gather, and evaluate evidence, intelligence reports, and information in administrative cases against all presidential appointees in the executive branch.”

The commission, upon Duterte’s instruction, may investigate presidential appointees in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police “whenever he deems it necessary or appropriate.”