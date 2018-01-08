Anti-crime advocates slam release of ‘mastermind’ in Palawan broadcaster’s slay

ANTI-Crime advocates condemned on Monday the decision of the Court of Appeals favoring the release from jail of former Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes, the alleged mastermind in the killing of broadcaster Gerry Ortega in 2011.

Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) Chairman Dante Jimenez said the appellate court ruled in favor of Reyes despite evidence and testimonies that supported the allegation that Reyes was responsible for the death of the Ortega.

Ortega, who is also an environmentalist and civic leader, was gunned down on January 24, 2011 at Puerto Princessa, Palawan.

Prior to his death, Ortega has been critical of the former Palawan governor and other officials in the province who favored mining.

Investigation on the case has led to the filing of cases against Reyes, his brother former Coron Mayor Mario Reyes and other individuals.

The CA, in its ruling, said the Regional Trial Court in Palawan has no basis to continue with the trial and should stop the hearing of the case. JEFF ANTIPORDA