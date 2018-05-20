Anti-crime drives net two most wanted

Authorities arrested two of the most wanted persons in Las Piñas City during anti-crime drives in the city on Friday, SPD spokesman and Police Supt. Jenny Tecson reported on Sunday. In a text message, Tescon said elements of the warrant and subpeona section of Las Piñas City Police Station arrested John Edward Cabansag, 25, a resident o 371 Real Street, Barangay Pulang Lupa. Cabansag is the Top 7 most wanted person in the city, with outstanding arrest warrant issued by Las Piñas Regional Trial Court Branch 197 Judge Ismael Duldalao for roberry/hold-up. In a separate police operation, authorities were able to net the city’s Top 9 most wanted person identified as Raymund Galura, 32, a resident of 340 Basa Compount, Barangay Zapote. The arrest was made at his residence in line with an arrest warrant issued by Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court Branch 124 Judge Lynette May Deloris-Manarang.