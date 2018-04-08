Anti-crime group member found with shabu, guns

Two men, one of them a member of anti-crime group, were arrested with more than P200,000 worth of shabu and several high-powered firearms during a buy-bust on Friday in Barangay Poblacion of Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Police identified the suspects as Jonamar Alcover, 30, of anti-crime group called City of Lapu-Lapu Allied Force, and April Cabarse, 28, a freelance tour guide of Barangay San Vicente, Olango Island, also in Lapu-Lapu City.

Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy, chief of Lapu-Lapu City police station 3, said a police poseur buyer bought a sachet of shabu from the suspects using P200 marked money who also offered him firearms.

Police seized 36 small and four medium sachets of shabu from the suspects estimated at P207,000; one caliber.38 revolver with five bullets; a KG9 sub-machine gun with magazine loaded with bullets; one Ingram with magazine loaded with six bullets and three caliber.45 pistols loaded with magazines and bullets.

Alcover pointed to a certain Jacque Badayos, a gun-for-hire wanted for murder as the owner of the firearms who asked him to sell the firearms. He admitted they get percentage from the sale of drugs and guns.

Bicoy said Cabarse, who assists banca tours in Olango Island, was jailed for seven years over a murder case at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail and was released last October 2017.

Police are tracking the illegal drug suppliers of the suspects.