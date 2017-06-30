POLICE handling the gruesome killing of a family of five in Bulacan should follow the judicial process, especially in getting confession from the suspect to avoid technicalities that may weaken the case, the head of an anti-crime watchdog said on Friday.

“We will focus on this case. We have some concerns we need to clear with the police because received news that the suspect was not assisted by a lawyer during the giving of statement,” said Dante Jimenez of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC).

Jimenez, founding chairman of the VACC, issued the call after receiving information that the suspect, Carmelino Ibañez, was not assisted by a lawyer when he confessed to the crime following his arrest.

Ibanez, 26, confessed to the killing of Auring Dizon, 58; mother of Estrella Carlos, 28; and her children Donnie, 11; Ella, 7; and Dexter Jr., 1.

The claimed that he was under the influence of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and alcohol when he committed the crime.

He cautioned police against being hasty in declaring the case closed until such time it has gathered all the necessary information, including the possible arrest of other individuals who may be involved.

Jimenez said Dexter Carlos Sr., husband of Estrella, insisted that there were others and police should also pursue them.

The VACC has provided lawyers for Carlos in the case that would be filed against the suspect.