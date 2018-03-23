Anti-drug agency destroys P2.5B worth of illegal drugs in Cavite

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) destroyed an estimated 1,000 kilograms of illegal drugs estimated at P2.5 billion in Cavite on Friday morning, according to its statement.

PDEA Director Aaron Aquino led in disposing of the drugs at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. in Trece Martinez City.

Methamphetamine, shabu, marijuana, ephedrine, cocaine, toluene, chloromethamphetamine hydrochloride, and expired medicines were destroyed through thermal decomposition — a chemical process that prevents reconstruction.

These drugs were used as evidence to hasten the prosecution and disposition of drug cases from the different regional trial courts from Caloocan, Las Piñas, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Navotas, Pasig, and Valenzuela.

A total of P9.14 billion worth of dangerous drugs had been destroyed since Aquino assumed the top post at PDEA. ROY NARRA