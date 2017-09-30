Anti-drug assemblies ordered in barangays

Amid deliberations on the postponement of barangay (village) elections, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reminded village chiefs to conduct barangay assemblies against illegal drugs on October 8, or else face sanctions.

Barangay officials who fail to do so may face corresponding administrative complaints which may be filed by any resident, DILG Officer-in-Charge Catalino Cuy said in a memorandum on Friday.

Cuy said barangay residents should not be afraid to report non-compliance with the order to higher authorities because it is a legal action pursuant to Section 61 of Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code.

According to Cuy, city and municipal mayors are responsible in ensuring that barangay officials would conduct the assemblies against illegal drugs.

The Local Government Code mandates that “the barangay assembly shall meet at least twice a year to hear and discuss the semestral report of the barangay concerning its activities and finances as well as problems affecting the barangay.”

The DILG National Barangay Operations Office (NBOO) said the barangay assembly for the second semester of the year would tackle the campaign against illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption.

To showcase well-performing barangays, the DILG has directed city and municipal mayors to identify one barangay in their respective areas that is the “most drug-free” according to the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC).

According to DILG, these barangays must have allocated a huge portion of their annual budget for anti-illegal drugs programs, projects and activities.

They should also have organized house clusters, established rehabilitation referral desks with designated duty officers, and are not included in the list of drug affected barangays of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

DILG-NBOO said that the names of the drug-free barangays should be submitted to them before the end of September.