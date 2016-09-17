Anti-drug drive reaches condos

THE Eastern Police District (EPD) entered condominium buildings in the cities of Pasig, San Juan, and Mandaluyong to conduct “Oplan Tokhang”, the police’s door-to-door campaign against illegal drugs.

Along with barangay (village) officials, the police knocked on doors and distributed leaflets and flyers with information on the ill-effects of illegal drugs and tips on how to avoid dangerous drugs and other crimes.

In Pasig City, among the buildings visited by the police were Golden Heights Condominium in Barangay Kalawaan and Roschester Condominium in San Joaquin.

“Oplan Tokhang” was also conducted in Sonata Private Residence, Wack-Wack Royal Mansion, The Penacle Condominium, BSA Twin Tower, One Shangri-la Place, 8 Wack-Wack Rd Condominium in Barangay Wack-Wack; San Francisco Condominium, GA Tower Condominium, Dansalan Garden Condominium in Barangay Malamig; and California Garden Condominium in Barangya Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City.

The police also knocked on the doors of residents in Xavier Home Condominium in Barangay Pasadena; Royal View Mansion in Barangay Corazon de Jesus; Starat View Condominium in Barangay Sta. Lucia; Little Baguio Gardens Condominium in Barangay Kabayanan; Morning Star Condominium in Barangay San Perfecto; St. Joseph Ville Condominium in Barangay St. Joseph, San Juan City.

EPD director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula asked residents and owners of condominium units to cooperate with the police by providing authorities a list of persons hooked on illegal drugs in their area.

“Tokhang will reach your doorsteps to solicit your cooperation in our campaign against illegal drugs,” Sapitula said.

The EPD had also conducted an Oplan Tokhang in exclusive villages in Metro Manila’s eastern area.